Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,979 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

