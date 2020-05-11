Windham Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) by 472.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,273 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.85% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 427,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,030 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

