Windham Capital Management LLC Has $23.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.67. 149,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

