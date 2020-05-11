Windham Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $186.21. 28,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $176.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

