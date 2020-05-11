Windham Capital Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,580,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,806,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,187,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,188,000 after acquiring an additional 420,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,817,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,181 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 224,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,902. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

