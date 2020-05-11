Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,317 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $108.21.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

