Windham Capital Management LLC Invests $175.89 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,447,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,888,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 42.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,973,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,876. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.