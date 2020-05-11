Windham Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Windham Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 122,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

