Windham Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.27. 134,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

