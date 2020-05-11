Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,311 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,139,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,007,000 after acquiring an additional 800,580 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,923,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,194,000 after purchasing an additional 574,643 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,536,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,719,000 after purchasing an additional 368,615 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,601,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. 18,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,179. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.21.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.