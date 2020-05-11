Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.39. 6,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

