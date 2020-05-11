Wings 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,281.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Wings has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Wings has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $94,281.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02186631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00174437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

