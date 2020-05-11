WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the April 15th total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,693,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in WNS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after acquiring an additional 459,295 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after acquiring an additional 613,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.06. 309,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

