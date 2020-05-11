WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. WP Carey accounts for 5.0% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of WP Carey worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 237,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,253. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

