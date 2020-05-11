WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Up 61.6% in April

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.76. 850,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

