Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $11.31 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $8,719.40 or 1.00828669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027389 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003205 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034839 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00068123 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000658 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,297 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

