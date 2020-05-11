WSP Global Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.00.

WSP Global stock opened at C$88.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.81. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

