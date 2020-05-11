XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of XCel Brands stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.09. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

