Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

XEL opened at $60.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

