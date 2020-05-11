XEL (XEL) Price Tops $0.0037

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. XEL has a market cap of $335,226.05 and $327.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005238 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

