Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,469. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

