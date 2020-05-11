XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

