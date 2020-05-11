XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Cap of $8.38 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. XRP has a total market cap of $8.38 billion and $2.44 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Ovis, CEX.IO and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02087149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00089838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00169160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00040352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00111525 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,976,125 coins and its circulating supply is 44,112,853,111 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bits Blockchain, CoinFalcon, MBAex, Braziliex, Cryptohub, Bitstamp, Ripple China, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), DragonEX, BCEX, Covesting, Independent Reserve, Indodax, BitBay, RippleFox, Exmo, Coinrail, Binance, Koinex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinbe, BX Thailand, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Coinsuper, ABCC, BTC Markets, C2CX, Coinsquare, LiteBit.eu, Stellarport, Korbit, OKEx, B2BX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Liquid, Coinone, Kraken, BitMarket, FCoin, LakeBTC, Upbit, Bitlish, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbank, Fatbtc, Huobi, Bitbns, Zebpay, CEX.IO, Ovis, Cryptomate, Kuna, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Gatehub, Coinhub, Bitso, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, CoinBene, GOPAX, Gate.io, BitFlip, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitinka, BtcTurk, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Koineks and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

