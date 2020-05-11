Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 98.8% in April

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the April 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,033,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,959,416. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 509,146 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,596 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.