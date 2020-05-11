Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

