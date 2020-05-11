YEE Trading Up 4.6% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex and ABCC. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $54,741.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.03674339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00054334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031056 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, OKEx, ABCC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

