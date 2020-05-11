Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Short Interest Up 128.9% in April

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the April 15th total of 891,100 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 836,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youngevity International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) by 211.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Youngevity International worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YGYI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,866. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Youngevity International has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

