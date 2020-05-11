Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.46. Noble Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

NBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

NBLX opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $242.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.