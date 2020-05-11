Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.82. Addus Homecare reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of ADUS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,872. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

