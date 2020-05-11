Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will announce $6.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.57 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $5.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $27.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $31,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $53.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

