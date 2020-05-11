Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.39. Equity BancShares posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million.

EQBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,350. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

