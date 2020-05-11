Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 31 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IZEA Worldwide stock remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.89. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.