Zacks: Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given $9.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 204 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.93. 1,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $664.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.96. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,510,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

