ZClassic Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $8,306.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00458084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00100415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,867,156 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

