Zcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.59 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $37.92 million and $28.59 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00043953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, CoinExchange and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.02160803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.02702985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00482696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00687848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00069688 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00460946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,090,843 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit, Huobi, TDAX, Koinex, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Sistemkoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

