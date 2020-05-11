Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $418,992.86

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $418,992.86 and approximately $34.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.02174932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

