ZEON Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. ZEON has a total market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $67,629.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.02060864 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00171068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.