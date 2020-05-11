ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $55,453.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.56 or 0.03683098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001853 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

