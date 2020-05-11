Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.99. 1,901,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

