Zipper (ZIP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market capitalization of $986,745.73 and $923,874.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000407 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

