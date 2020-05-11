ZPER (ZPR) Price Down 30.6% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. ZPER has a market cap of $384,343.18 and approximately $370.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allbit, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00351157 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000974 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009438 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003884 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009525 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Allbit, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

