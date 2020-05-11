ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $80,994.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00008410 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.02048102 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00169573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

