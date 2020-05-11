ZTCoin (ZT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.56 or 0.03683098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001853 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

