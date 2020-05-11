ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 141,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

