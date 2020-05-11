ZVCHAIN Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $31,471.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02166223 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00174728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN’s genesis date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 612,569,330 coins and its circulating supply is 600,398,460 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZVCHAIN is www.zvchain.io.

