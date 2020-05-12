$0.22 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $38,676.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after buying an additional 1,899,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 798,815 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.