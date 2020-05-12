-$0.56 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is ($4.03). Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $21.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,520 shares of company stock worth $327,059,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $933.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $764.10 and a 200-day moving average of $798.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $942.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

