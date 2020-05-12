$0.61 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $13.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $8.86 on Tuesday, reaching $221.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.49.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

