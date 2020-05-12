$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Polaris Industries posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

