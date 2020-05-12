$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.49. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of PPG opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in PPG Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.